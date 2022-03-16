Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,751 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. UBS Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $315.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day moving average is $289.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.