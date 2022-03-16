Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,914 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Raymond James stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

