Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,916 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

