Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,975 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Hormel Foods by 158.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

