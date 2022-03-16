Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,100 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

