Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,100 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qorvo stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
