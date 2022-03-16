Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,933 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

