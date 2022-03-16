Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,263 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.