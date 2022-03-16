Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,545 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

