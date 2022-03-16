Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,563 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of 51job worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 51job by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

