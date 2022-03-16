Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,810 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.