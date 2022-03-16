Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 828 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Markel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Markel stock opened at $1,372.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,252.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,252.62. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.19.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

