Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.