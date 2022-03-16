Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

