RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.44

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of £291.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get RPS Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RPS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.