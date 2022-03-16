RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 0.9% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $41,371.10 or 1.00123416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $98.68 million and $105,524.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

