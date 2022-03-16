Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 1.1%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.45 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.45 ($0.66). 5,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.70.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

