Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

