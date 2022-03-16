Rune (RUNE) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Rune has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $896.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $105.77 or 0.00258168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.94 or 0.06734123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.21 or 1.00045538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

