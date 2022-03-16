Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.