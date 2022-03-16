Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

