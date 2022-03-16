Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

