Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

