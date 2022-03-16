Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

RYAN stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

