Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.
RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
RYAN stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
