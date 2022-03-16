Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

