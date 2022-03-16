Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
