Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.99, but opened at $37.95. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 7,995 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

