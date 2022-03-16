Ryanair (LON:RYA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.27

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.27 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.19). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.56. The firm has a market cap of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

