Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.51

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryerson (RYI)
