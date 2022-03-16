Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.51

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

