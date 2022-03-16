SafeBlast Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264,395.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $264,395.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,019.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.56 or 0.00725424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.