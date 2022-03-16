SafeCoin Price Tops $0.34 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $9.36 million and $194.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

