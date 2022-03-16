Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 316,209 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 25,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,243. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

