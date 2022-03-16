SafeMoon Reaches Market Cap of $296.84 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $296.84 million and approximately $76,253.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.18 or 0.06704558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.74 or 1.00088459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039995 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

