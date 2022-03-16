SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,765 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 963,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

