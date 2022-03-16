Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,407,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Sally Beauty worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

