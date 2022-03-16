Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) PT Lowered to €43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
