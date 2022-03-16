Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) PT Lowered to €43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.