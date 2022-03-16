Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

