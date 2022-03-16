Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.
Samsara stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
