Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Samsara stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

