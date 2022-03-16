Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

