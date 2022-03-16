Sandeep Sahai Purchases 14,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60.

CWAN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 474,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

