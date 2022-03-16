Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.01

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

