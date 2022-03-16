SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 365,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 983,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.68. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

