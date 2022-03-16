Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.