Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.07

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.

