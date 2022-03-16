Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Issues Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

