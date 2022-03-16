Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given New 415.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from 485.00 to 415.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBBTF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.33.

SBBTF stock remained flat at $$23.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

