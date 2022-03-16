Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Raised by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.