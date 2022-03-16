Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

