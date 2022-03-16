Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $932.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,776,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

