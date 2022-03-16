Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 402.50 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The firm has a market cap of £184.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. Science Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.90) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.76) price target on shares of Science Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

