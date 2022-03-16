Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$56.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.55.

Shares of STLC traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.33. 369,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,179. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

