Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 2.7% Higher

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.36). 430,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 214,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($6.19).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.49. The firm has a market cap of £860.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,950 ($31,144.34).

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

